Odisha CM to lead BJD campaign in Padampur bypoll

Pramila, Anubhav and Byomakesh dropped from ruling party’s star campaigners list

Published: 20th November 2022 07:46 AM

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will lead 40-star campaigners of BJD for the Padampur by-election scheduled to be held on December 5. State BJP president Samir Mohanty who had successfully guided the party to an emphatic victory in the just concluded Dhamnagar bypoll will again take the leadership role for Padampur from the saffron party.

In the case of Congress, AICC in-charge of Odisha A Chella Kumar will steer the campaign machinery of the party and will be assisted by AICC co-in-charge G Rudra Raju among others. As electioneering is hotting up in Padampur, which is set for a three-cornered contest between the BJD, BJP and Congress, the three parties on Saturday released the list of 40-star campaigners each.

Prominent leaders of the ruling BJD who do not figure in the list are Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick, Chandbali MLA Byomakesh Ray and Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty. Sources said Ray and Mallick who earned the ire of the voters of Dhamnagar for their excessive interference during the selection of candidates have been kept out of the list not to give scope to the opposition to exploit.

Having fallen from the grace of the public as well as the party leadership after his marital discord with his wife Varsha Priyadarshini, the Kendrapara MP, a crowd puller for his oratorial skill, is no more a favourite of the party. He has been dumped from the list.

Similarly, Congress MLA from Barabati-Cuttack Mohammed Moquim has been dropped from the star campaigners list ever since he crossed the party line and voted for Droupadi Murmu during the presidential election. Apart from the chief minister, nine ministers and senior BJD leaders including Pranab Prakash Das, Prasanna Acharya and Debi Prasad Mishra are among others on the list of star campaigners. 

BJP’s list has key leaders including Union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Arjun Munda, Bisheswar Tudu, leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra, national general secretaries Sunil Bansal, D Purandeswari, Vijaypal Singh Tomar and Baijayanta Panda. The newly-elected BJP MLA from Dhamnagar Suryabanshi Suraj, also on the list, has already started campaigning for party candidate Pradip Purohit.

