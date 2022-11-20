NCC elective in 183 Odisha colleges

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NCC will be introduced as an elective subject in degree colleges of the state from 2023-24 academic session. Informing this, vice-chairman of Odisha State Higher Education Council Ashok Das said the subject will be launched as an elective course in 183 Plus III colleges where NCC is already existing as a certificate course.

If successful, the subject will be expanded to other colleges. A committee has been formed led by the RD Women’s University to frame the NCC course curriculum. Two years back, NCC was introduced as an elective subject and it has been running successfully.

