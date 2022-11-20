Home States Odisha

NCC elective in 183 Odisha colleges

A committee has been formed led by the RD Women’s University to frame the NCC course curriculum. 

Published: 20th November 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

A marching contingent of NCC (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: NCC will be introduced as an elective subject in degree colleges of the state from 2023-24 academic session. Informing this, vice-chairman of Odisha State Higher Education Council Ashok Das said the subject will be launched as an elective course in 183 Plus III colleges where NCC is already existing as a certificate course.

If successful, the subject will be expanded to other colleges. A committee has been formed led by the RD Women’s University to frame the NCC course curriculum. Two years back, NCC was introduced as an elective subject and it has been running successfully. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCC Odisha
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp