Now, ragging slur on Khallikote junior college   

A girl student of the college has alleged she was ragged and harassed by her seniors

Published: 20th November 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Four days after the ragging incident at Binayak Acharya College in Berhampur, a similar case was reported from Khallikote Junior College on Saturday. Sources said a Plus Two first-year girl student of the junior college has alleged she was ragged and harassed by her seniors on the college premises. In a written complaint to the principal, the student stated girls are not safe even in the classrooms of the college as they are often harassed by seniors in the presence of teachers. 

The student also reportedly apprised the college authorities of the seniors who harassed her. The victim said she is now in a dilemma as on one hand authorities are yet to act against the culprits, and on the other, her family has asked her not to attend classes. Principal of the junior college Radhakant Nayak said the girl’s complaint has been sent to the institution’s anti-ragging committee with a direction to submit the report soon. 

Earlier some girl students were allegedly harassed by their seniors in September. Nayak said the matter was placed before the college’s disciplinary committee and based on its recommendations, six students were suspended for a week. The parents of the six students were summoned by the authorities for a meeting but none attended it. The parents were later sent registered letters. 

The disciplinary committee, which has been keeping a watch on the seniors, had told Nayak that the six students continued to harass the girls. Based on the report, the Town police were apprised of the matter. But the police stated it is an internal matter of the college, said Nayak. 

Town IIC Suresh Tripathy said he was informed that some students of the junior college are creating disturbances on the campus but there was no mention of ragging. “We deployed police personnel at the college to keep a check on the student's activities. But during that time,  no untoward incident was reported from the college,” he said. Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M said the police are waiting for the report of the junior college’s anti-ragging committee and based on its action will be initiated against the guilty. 

