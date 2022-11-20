Odisha CM releases two books

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released two books at his residence on Saturday. Retired bureaucrat Gopabandhu Dash’s poetry collection ‘Apadha Bahi’ and IPS officer Sarah Sharma’s book ‘My experiments with community policing’ were unveiled.The book written by Dash is a collection of 75 poems that reflect the eagerness in search of humanity and the growing concern over discrimination in the society. It has been published by Pakshighar Prakashani.

The book by Sharma encapsulates the author’s personal experiences as an SP in various interior districts of Odisha. The book has 28 chapters that elucidate her experiences in various spaces of administration, beauty of the Gajapati district, elections, child-friendly police stations, pink auto-rickshaw, Covid times, health camps and other events. The book has been published by Asian Press Books, Kolkata.The chief minister appreciated the efforts and congratulated the writers.

