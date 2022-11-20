Home States Odisha

Pitch to revive Sanskrit Toll in Baripada grows loud

The institution had an official capacity of enrolling students from Class VI to X but the non-interference of government and shortage of staff eventually led to its closure. 

Published: 20th November 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

​ The Sanskrit Toll at Lalbazaar in Baripada town | Express ​

​ The Sanskrit Toll at Lalbazaar in Baripada town | Express ​

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Brahman Mahasabha in Mayurbhanj has raised the pitch for including the Sriramchandra Bhanjdeo Sanskrit Toll at Lalbazaar in Baripada, under the 5T High School Transformation Programme, here on Saturday. They have also sent a memorandum to Bhadrak collector Vineet Bhardwaj for the purpose.

Speaking to TNIE, the socio-religious outfit’s president Mahadev Das and senior member Narottam Panigrahi said the 128-year-old Sanskrit Toll, which was built by the erstwhile Maharaja Sri Ramachandra Bhanjdeo in 1894 to develop Sanskrit language and generate scholars for the subject, is now defunct due to the negligence of the district education department and the government.

“The institution was being run by headmaster Tarasankar Mohapatra who retired in February after which it was temporarily run by another person Jaysri Nanda. The institution is now being run by district education officer Nabakishore Giri himself,” they said. The institution had an official capacity of enrolling students from Class VI to X but the non-interference of government and shortage of staff eventually led to its closure. 

“While some staffers were transferred to other government-run high schools, others have retired. Due to a lack of financial support from the government, the building has started developing cracks and the absence of a boundary wall makes it easily accessible for anti-social activities. Worse, some locals are now slowly taking over the institution’s land as the department has turned a blind eye towards it,” Das said.

He however hoped that once the Sanskrit Toll comes under the government’s 5T initiative, the vacant posts will be filled up allowing students to take admission. “Collector Vineet Bhardwaj has assured us to look into the matter soon,” Das added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanskrit Toll Brahman Mahasabha
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp