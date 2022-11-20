Home States Odisha

‘Role of horticulturists important’: Odisha CM

The CM said that development of agriculture sector along with augmentation of farmers’ income is a top priority of his government.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday called upon the newly-appointed horticulture officers to act as a connecting bridge between the people at the last mile and the government.

Addressing an orientation programme organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare on the occasion of the induction of 34 assistant horticulture officers including 21 women, the chief minister said, “You have to come out of the comfort zone, and even remain prepared to scale over the inaccessible hilly-terrains of tribal hamlets to interact with them and address the challenges people face in farming. As career horticulturists, your role in the next 30 years will be crucial for the development of the horticulture sector in the state.”

The CM said that the development of the agriculture sector along with the augmentation of farmers’ income is a top priority of his government. Within the overall domain of the agricultural sector, horticulture has a significant role in enhancing the income of farmers.

Horticulture helps in the enhancement of individual household income of farmers and also plays an effective contributory role in addressing nutritional deficiency. Development of kitchen gardens in Anganwadi centres, schools and backyards of farmers is an encouraging endeavour to address nutritional issues in the state, he added.  

Patnaik said the state government has launched various missions such as the jack fruit mission, spices mission, floriculture mission, mushroom mission and ‘nutrition at door steps’ mission to rejuvenate the momentum in the horticulture sector.

