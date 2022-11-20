Shock and awe: Elephants in the killing fields of Odisha

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

In October 2018, a big herd of elephants walked past Kamalanga village in Dhenkanal. Some members of the group came in contact with a high-voltage live wire. Social and sentient as they are, other elephants of the herd tried to help those in distress only to pay with their lives. That was the biggest elephant electrocution tragedy in the state - seven elephants perished in one go.

Four years hence, very little seems to have changed on the ground. Odisha government may have been pumping in crores of rupees to give safe passage to wild elephants but power lines are one of the biggest unnatural killers of the gentle giants.

Information furnished by the Forest and Environment department before the State Assembly would show that between 2011-12 and 2021-22, about 935 elephants died in Odisha. A whopping 135 of those casualties were caused by electrocution alone. Only Assam rivals the state in the sheer volume of elephant electrocution deaths.

Changing crop patterns, habitat loss, displacement by mining and infrastructure projects, climate change and growing intolerance of communities living close to elephant-occurring forests have wreaked havoc. Experts also point at a curious fact - increasing elephant movements outside the forest areas are drawing these long rangers to their death.

Data reveals that the percentage of electrocution cases against overall elephant deaths, shockingly, has been on the rise in the State. From an average of 10 to 15 per cent, it has jumped to nearly 25 per cent in the current year. Statistics suggest elephant deaths caused by electrocution are constantly on the rise since 2019-20. From seven in 2019-20, it grew to eight in 2020-21 and 13 in 2021-22. In 2022-23 alone, the death toll due to electrocution has touched an alarming 14, surpassing figures of the previous three years.

At least seven elephants fell to electrocution - either accidental or deliberate - in the state since October first week. Half of the 14 elephant electrocution deaths this financial year were reported from Athamallik, Bamra, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Khurda, Satkosia and Ghumusar South wildlife division and occurred in one month and a half.

Eight years back, alarmed by the deaths, the state government created a new scheme that aimed at creating power systems that provide elephants a safe passage and protect them from accidental deaths. The government every year spends crores of rupees for ground clearance of the electrical transmission networks, insulated cabling and other rectification works to protect the pachyderms.

Data accessed by The New Indian Express show that the Energy Department has allocated around Rs 520 crore to the distribution companies under the ‘System Strengthening for Elephant Corridor and Movement Areas’ scheme in since 2013-14.

Last year, the department provided around another 445 crores to increase the ground clearance of electrical networks and replace bare conductors in elephant corridors and their movement areas.

All this funding notwithstanding, the work progress has remained slow. Out of the 3,814 km of transmission lines identified in vulnerable stretches of elephant movement areas, cabling has been completed over less than 2,500 km.

Similarly, of 13,606 points identified for rectification of sagging points, tilted poles and fixing of spikes and interposing poles, work has been completed in a little over 3,500 points. Forest officials point out the number of pending works could be even more if one looks into details of the progress of energy infrastructure strengthening at the divisional level.

In Keonjhar, for instance, sources said, 476 km of cabling is yet to be done for 11 KV and 33 KV networks. This district, a hub of mining activities, remains a graveyard for the jumbos. The electricity infrastructure hazard analysis of the Keonjhar territorial division, home to a large number of elephants, reveals sagging needs to be reduced at 1,850 interposing poles and fencing is required for around 646 transformers on a priority basis. Besides, spiking needs to be carried out in 3,430 electricity poles in elephant movement areas of the division.

During a coordination meeting of the forest, energy departments and discom officials in May, officials of the Keonjhar division expressed strong disappointment over poor rectification work. “There was no progress in the cabling of lines and fencing of open transformers. Besides, the tripping data was also ‘not being shared’ by the energy officials despite a number of review meetings under the chairmanship of the collector,” said an insider.

The discoms - owned by Tata Power - have their own sorry tales. Tata Power Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) officials, on conditions of anonymity, attributed the delay to pending court cases, cost escalation of materials and delay in the finalisation of the tender process. Similarly, TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) officials point out that getting the right contractor for proper implementation of the project is a big worry.

While discom officials say accidental electrocution has reduced compared to deliberate electrocution carried out by poachers in recent years, wildlife experts say coordination of the energy department, distribution companies and local administration is a must for the forest department to prevent electrocution even if it is deliberate.

In the last five years, at least 26 elephants have fallen to accidental electrocution which refers to the big animals coming in contact with power lines. Another 40 walked into live wire traps set up by villagers - either to prevent crop-raiding animals or for bush meat hunting. Either way, elephants have paid for their lives.

“Without initiatives of district administrations, discoms, as well as police, deliberate electrocution, cannot be contained,” says honorary wildlife warden for Angul Aditya Chandra Panda who points out that deliberate electrocution for poaching has reached a very disturbing proportion.

“Though it is primarily intended for bush meat hunting, it caused a significant number of wildlife casualties including the death of elephants and leopards. The forest department and provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act are still not equipped to contain it fully. This needs to be addressed at the earliest,” Panda said. Electrocution death of wild animals must be treated as a law and order issue instead of a mere wildlife crime, he says.

The Forest department maintains that joint forest patrolling involving linemen and other field staff of discoms has been increased to minimise electrocution incidents. The drive was launched in wildlife and territorial divisions where elephants are vulnerable to electrocution deaths. A list of villages where poaching by deliberate hooking of electric transmission lines has been provided to the energy department to take effective measures to avoid deliberate electrocution said.

RCCF Angul and Satkosia field director M Yogajayanand said forest divisions in the circle marked ranges and beats into different vulnerable zones. “Joint patrolling by forest and electrical staff is carried out twice a day in these zones that have been found to be more vulnerable,” he said.

Keonjhar DFO Dhamdhere Dhanraj Hanumant said the joint patrolling is held every day, while during the inspection, the teams maintain a record of details of vulnerable electrical infrastructure, where power lines are dangling or transformers don’t have barricades and there is the possibility of hooking etc.

While PCCF Wildlife SK Popli was not available for comments, a senior official from Wildlife Wing reiterated that increased coordination between the energy department and discoms can prevent decelerate electrocution of wild animals.

Apart from sending staff for joint patrolling and inspection of vulnerable pockets, the energy department must bookcases against persons arrested in electrocution cases under Electricity Act. “We have already requested the department as well as discoms to initiate measures in this regard,” he said. Energy secretary Nikunja Bihari Dhal couldn’t be reached for his comment in this matter.

