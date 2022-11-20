Home States Odisha

Two injured after falling off train in Jajpur

The stir was called off after the agitators were assured that their demands will be considered by authorities concerned.

JAJPUR: Two persons sustained critical injuries after falling off a train at Dulakhapatna railway station in Korei block of Jajpur district on Saturday. Sources said Batakrishna Sethi (35) and Mamuni Sahoo (20) were trying to board a Palasa-bound DMU passenger train when they slipped and fell. There was a huge rush on the platform with people scrambling to board the train which was en route to Bhubaneswar from Balasore. Sethi and Sahoo were rescued by other passengers and admitted to Korei community health centre (CHC) for treatment. 

Soon after the incident, irate locals gathered at the station and detained the train. The protestors alleged such mishaps are common at the station and demanded more coaches be added to the passenger train. Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel along with Panikoili police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors. The stir was called off after the agitators were assured that their demands will be considered by the authorities concerned.

