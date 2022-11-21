Archana associate Shradhanjali’s whereabouts still unknown, says ED

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The sex and extortion scandal accused Archana Nag’s ally-turned-foe Shradhanjali Behera’s whereabouts are not known yet, said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) sources.ED had earlier registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Archana, her husband Jagabandhu Chand, his business partner Khageswar Patra and Shradhanjali.

Sources said the ED is of the opinion that Shradhanjali’s interrogation may provide them crucial leads related to the alleged money laundering by Archana and Jagabandhu. “Shradhanjali’s mobile phone is switched off and she is frequently changing her location,” said ED sources.

The central agency has summoned at least 10 persons, who reportedly had financial transactions with Archana and Jagabandhu, to appear before it from this week onwards.The list includes the name of filmmaker Akshay Kumar Parija. He has been directed to appear before ED on Tuesday. He was asked to appear before the agency on November 19, but he requested some more time citing health issues after returning back from Bangkok.

Parija had earlier lodged a complaint against Archana and Jagabandhu in Nayapalli police station alleging the duo was demanding Rs 3 crore extortion from him after capturing his obscene photographs/videos. The ED officers have already traced over Rs 2 crore deposits in the bank accounts of Archana and Jagabandhu between 2017 and 2022. The central agency will produce Khageswar in a court here on Monday after his 10-day remand period ends.

Meanwhile, sources said ED may not question Archana and Jagabandhu anytime soon in connection with the case. “Initially, the persons who had financial transactions with Archana and Jagabandhu will be interrogated. The couple will then be produced in a court here in connection with the case registered by ED and the agency will request for their remand,” sources said. Archana and Jagabandhu are currently lodged at Special Jail in Jharpada.

