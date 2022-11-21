District status for Odisha's Berhampur demanded 

Home States Odisha

However, due to negligence by the government, the city has not been able to realise its potential, said Patnaik.  

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Demand for making Berhampur a new district has gained ground after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik promised district status to Padampur ahead of the by-election to the Assembly constituency.City-based outfit Sahara Tali Anchal Milita Kriya Anusthan Committee (STAMKAC) has renewed its demand of upgrading Berhampur sub-division to a district.

Committee president Sanjib Patnaik on Sunday once again sent a memorandum to the CM stating that smaller districts carved out of Ganjam would ease governance. Earlier in 2018, the committee had submitted a memorandum to the CM over the same demand. 

Berhampur is an old and historic city which significantly contributed to the nation’s freedom struggle. This apart, it also played a major role in the formation of the state of Odisha. The city, which was a part of Madras presidency, was advanced in terms of healthcare, education and tourism. However, due to negligence by the government, the city has not been able to realise its potential, said Patnaik.  

“Padampur is smaller in the area as compared to Berhampur. If Padampur can be made a district, why not Berhampur? If the government does not take the necessary steps in this regard, the committee will renew its agitation. If needed, a PIL will also be filed in the Orissa High Court,” warned Patnaik.

