Education must prepare to dispel ego and greed: Odisha Governor

BHUBANESWAR: Parents should praise their children for the good qualities they possess and encourage them to build on them than asking the child to ape others, said Governor Prof Ganesh Lal on Sunday. Inaugurating an international conference on ‘Education for Building Humanity with Harmony and Peace’ at KIIT University here, he extolled the virtues of the ancient Indian education traditions and cited the Bhagavad Gita to emphasise that the universe is based on cooperation and coexistence.

“Education must prepare us to dispel ego and greed, and bring about harmony among man, science, nature, and God,” the Governor said. He also pinned hope that the new National Education Policy (NEP) will play a critical role in shaping a child into a good human being.As many as 100 vice-chancellors and directors from IITs, IIMs and NITs along with 300 principals from across the country converged for the international conference that coincided with KIIT’s silver jubilee celebration. They discussed about the NEP 2020 and its implementation.

Utkal University vice-chancellor Prof Sabita Acharya said NEP is vital for human development.“The new NEP is a forward looking policy which addresses the collective aspirations of the new generation and nation,” she said and added that the policy focuses on access, equity, accountability and quality. Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta spoke about the meteoric rise of the university from a two-room rented accommodation to one of the largest universities in the country.

