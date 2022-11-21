Home States Odisha

ESIC beneficiaries rue long processes, wrong timings in Odisha

In several cases, workers are not allowed leave by their employees in sync with the timings of the dispensaries. 

Published: 21st November 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

ESIC Scheme

ESIC Scheme

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The cumbersome process of availing treatment at the dispensaries of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in Sundargarh district is a major cause of concern for beneficiaries. Sources said the district has around 82,000 insured persons under the ESIC scheme of the Centre. Apart from the Model Hospital of ESIC at Rourkela, the district has eight dispensaries with a sanctioned strength of one to five doctors. Two more dispensaries are coming up at Koida and Bonai.

While patients were earlier referred to the Model Hospital from the dispensaries, the norm was relaxed recently to ease the load on the latter. But the move has become a headache for patients who have no option to wait in some cases for two days and complete formalities to avail of treatment at the dispensaries. 

An insured person of Rourkela requesting anonymity said he is suffering from a chronic health condition and had to take two days' leave for avail treatment at an ESI dispensary adjacent to the Model Hospital. While day one was spent on preliminary treatment and pathological tests at the dispensary, he could avail treatment at the Model Hospital the next day. “The timing of the dispensary is another issue the beneficiaries have to face,” he said. 

Odisha Unit CITU vice president Jehangir Ali said although the norm for emergency patients has been relaxed, practically the majority of the entitled patients are facing trouble as the dispensaries function from 8 am to 12 noon and 4 pm to 8 pm on working days. The dispensaries remain closed on Sundays, state government holidays and national holidays. He said the dispensaries are managed by MBBS doctors.

The entitled patients are forced to visit the dispensaries allotted to them first to be allowed treatment at the Model Hospital. In several cases, workers are not allowed leave by their employees in sync with the timings of the dispensaries. 

Ali said absenteeism is another issue at the dispensaries and it has been resolved to a large extent after CITU’s protests. “Under the circumstances, poor insured persons of Rourkela or far-flung areas of the district including those suffering from chronic diseases are wary of visiting their dispensaries first lest they might be refused treatment at the Model Hospital over some procedure,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ESIC Sundargarh Rourkela
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp