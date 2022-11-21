Home States Odisha

Fire breaks out at Niali haat, ravages 43 thatched sheds

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, the mishap is suspected to have been started by some miscreants who set the sheds on fire intentionally. 

Published: 21st November 2022 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

The gutted shops at Niali haat after a fire broke out on Saturday night | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: As many as 43 thatched sheds in Niali haat (market) were reduced to ashes in a major fire on Saturday night. However, no casualties were reported in the fire mishap. As per reports, locals noticed a fire in the weekly haat, which opens on Thursday and Sunday, at midnight and informed the fire station. Two fire tenders from Niali and Adaspur fire stations rushed to the spot and took two hours to bring the blaze under control. 

Though the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, the mishap is suspected to have been started by some miscreants who set the sheds on fire intentionally. The vendors alleged that a similar incident had occurred on the night before of opening of the market in March 2020 where the miscreants had set fire following which all the thatched sheds were gutted. 

The vendors who had filed a complaint in this regard in Niali police station had demanded compensation from the administration, but no financial assistance was provided to them. This time, the vendors have demanded probes, and financial assistance for their loss while urging the administration to construct concrete sheds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niali haat Niali haat fire
India Matters
Sanjay Raut and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rahul calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
BJP releases purported sting video to claim AAP selling ticket for MCD polls
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (File | EPS)
If CM was unaware of what was happening in his office, he was incompetent: Kerala Governor 
A speeding goods train detailed at Korai station in Jajpur district crashed into waiting passengers killing at least three of them. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Goods train crashes into Odisha's Korai station; three killed, several injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp