Ignorance is bliss: An AIIMS story

Published: 21st November 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

AIIMS, Bhubaneswar

All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar (File photo| EPS)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

How ignorance can be bliss, check this. A professor of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, who was charge-sheeted for various alleged misconduct and excluded from other important examinations, became a member of the faculty interview board for paediatrics surgery at AIIMS, Patna.

While subject experts are invited as examiners based on their merit, qualification and experience, the Patna institute was unaware that the professor was charge-sheeted earlier.

Since as per rules, charge-sheeted professors or with disciplinary proceedings pending against them can not be made examiners for faculty positions, the AIIMS, Patna is learnt to have decided to keep the results on hold until the further direction of the competent authority. Had the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar authorities not suppressed the information about the charge sheet, sources said, the unprecedented delay in declaring results could have been avoided.

The interview was conducted in two phases recently to fill up the vacant faculty positions. The professor was earlier excluded as an internal examiner for MCH (Master of Chirurgiae), considered the highest master’s degree in surgical science) at AIIMS and also removed as head of the department and dean (research). 

