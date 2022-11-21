Mayurbhanj Mahotsav gets underway

Home States Odisha

Published: 21st November 2022

Tribal artistes dance during the procession on the Grand Road on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Mayurbhanj Mahotsav kicked off amid much fanfare here on Saturday. The eight-day festival was inaugurated by Rashmi Rajyalaxmi Bhanja Deo of the erstwhile Mayurbhanj royal family. In her address, the royal scion said Mayurbhanj is known for its art, culture, tradition and flora and fauna. The festival is being celebrated to showcase the rich culture of the district.

On the first day, a colourful procession was taken out on the Grand Road near Haribaldev Jew temple in which tribal artists danced to the tunes of traditional musical instruments. The procession culminated at Chhau field in the heart of the town. Thousands of people stood on both sides of the road to watch the procession. Over 150 stalls have been set up at Chhau field for the event. Festival president and cine star Asit Pati said necessary safety measures have been put in place to prevent fire mishaps.
 

