Rains in parts of Odisha

The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 18.5 degree Celsius and 17.8 degree respectively during the period.

Published: 21st November 2022 07:54 AM

Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A few parts of Odisha will witness rainfall activity on Monday and Tuesday, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at one or two places in Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Koraput and Nabarangpur districts during these two days.

“A few parts are expected to witness rainfall or thundershower activity under the influence of easterly winds blowing towards Odisha,” said director of Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar HR Biswas. 

The minimum temperature is expected to dip later this week. About 15 places recorded less than 15 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 18.5 degrees Celsius and 17.8 degrees respectively during the period.

