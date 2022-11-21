Rs 106 crore credit for 2,743 SHGs in Khurda

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An amount of Rs 106.05 crore was disbursed to 2,743 self-help groups of Khurda district at a district-level mega loan Mela organised by Mission Shakti. The Mission Shakti department has set a target for commercial banks operating in the district to provide credit linkage of Rs 100 crore to SHGs for undertaking micro-economic activities.

Best performing branches of 13 commercial banks including Odisha Gramya Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank and 10 Bank Mitras were felicitated for their outstanding cooperation in providing loan facilities to SHGs at the loan Mela held at Khurda Town Hall on Saturday.

Khurda collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy lauded banks’ performance and exhorted them to exceed the target. Khurda MLA Jyotirindranath Mitra, Jayadev MLA Arabinda Dhali and Zilla Parishad chairperson Roopashree Rani Gumansingh were among those present.

BHUBANESWAR: An amount of Rs 106.05 crore was disbursed to 2,743 self-help groups of Khurda district at a district-level mega loan Mela organised by Mission Shakti. The Mission Shakti department has set a target for commercial banks operating in the district to provide credit linkage of Rs 100 crore to SHGs for undertaking micro-economic activities. Best performing branches of 13 commercial banks including Odisha Gramya Bank, State Bank of India, UCO Bank and 10 Bank Mitras were felicitated for their outstanding cooperation in providing loan facilities to SHGs at the loan Mela held at Khurda Town Hall on Saturday. Khurda collector K Sudarshan Chakravarthy lauded banks’ performance and exhorted them to exceed the target. Khurda MLA Jyotirindranath Mitra, Jayadev MLA Arabinda Dhali and Zilla Parishad chairperson Roopashree Rani Gumansingh were among those present.