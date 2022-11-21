Home States Odisha

Six including two minors held for quack’s death in Odisha

Jay, who worked as a quack, had gone missing since Friday. His body was later recovered from a ditch near Gundurapali village within Khallikote police limits on Saturday.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Six persons including two minors were arrested on Sunday by Khallikote police for their alleged involvement in the death of a quack. The accused are identified as Anil Sabar (20) of Gundurapali village, his relatives, Jogi (23), Rabindra (45) and Jitendra (22) and two minors aged 11 and 14.

IIC Jagannath Malik said the 64-year-old deceased Jay Mohanty’s body bore several injury marks. While the body was sent for postmortem, further investigation pointed to the involvement of Anil, who had an injury mark on his leg.

“Our suspicion grew when Anil was unable to give a reason behind his injury. However, during interrogation, he confessed to killing Jay under the influence of alcohol. Anil revealed that he got injured while chopping wood. When he asked Jay to treat him, the latter demanded Rs 600 but as Anil requested to pay the money later, Jay denied it and left. Later Anil along with the two minor boys chased Jay and attacked him with a sword,” Malik said.

On finding Jay dead, Anil called his relatives Jogi, Rabindra and Jitendra and with the help of the two minor boys, disposed of the body in the ditch and fled the spot, the IIC added. While four of them were produced in court, the two minors were forwarded to Juvenile Justice Board. The incriminating weapon was also seized from their possession.

