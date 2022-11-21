With seven-degree celsius winter giving Koraput a chill

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: With intense cold waves sweeping different areas of the Koraput district, normal life has come to a standstill. While the winter chills have been gripping the tribal region for the past two days, the temperature on Sunday was considerably low with day temperature recorded at 16 degrees in many areas. The night temperature in Koraput, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Lamtaput, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur was recorded at 9 degrees celsius.

Meanwhile, some parts of Deomali under the Pottangi block of the district recorded below 8 degrees on Sunday morning. District emergency department sources informed that Semiliguda block has been recording below 7 degrees for the last four days while other tribal regions went below 9 degrees. “The cold wave condition will last for the next couple of days in Koraput district with both day and night temperatures getting lower,” informed emergency officer Gayanjit Tripathy.

JEYPORE: With intense cold waves sweeping different areas of the Koraput district, normal life has come to a standstill. While the winter chills have been gripping the tribal region for the past two days, the temperature on Sunday was considerably low with day temperature recorded at 16 degrees in many areas. The night temperature in Koraput, Semiliguda, Nandapur, Lamtaput, Dasmantpur and Laxmipur was recorded at 9 degrees celsius. Meanwhile, some parts of Deomali under the Pottangi block of the district recorded below 8 degrees on Sunday morning. District emergency department sources informed that Semiliguda block has been recording below 7 degrees for the last four days while other tribal regions went below 9 degrees. “The cold wave condition will last for the next couple of days in Koraput district with both day and night temperatures getting lower,” informed emergency officer Gayanjit Tripathy.