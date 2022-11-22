Action against 2 BU teachers  for molestation  

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Two teachers of Berhampur University (BU) have been barred from all examination-related works by the authorities on charges of molesting girl students on the campus. BU registrar Prasanna Swain issued letters to the two teachers and other concerned authorities on the matter on Monday.

While Sadananda Nayak of the Odia department was barred from examination-related works for three years, assistant professor of the English department T Eswar Rao has been barred from all examination-related works until further orders.

In July, two students of the university barged into the quarters of Nayak and thrashed him for allegedly molesting a girl student of the Odia department. While Nayak lodged a complaint with the police against the two students, the girl lodged a counter-complaint against the professor.

Based on both reports, police arrested the two students along with Nayak. After the incident, vice-chancellor Geetanjali Dash formed a committee to inquire into the matter and submit a report.

In another incident, a video clip of Rao allegedly alluring a girl to stay with him for a night went viral in July. Another committee was formed to inquire into the matter. Both the committees in their reports found Nayak and Rao guilty.

