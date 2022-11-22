Home States Odisha

Deceased’s brother seeks probe into Maoist encounter deaths

Guru said Dhana and another Jaya Kumar Nag were passing through Malipadar forest when they were chased by the police.

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo, Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The family of Dhana Kumar of Sargiguda village within Malkangiri police limits, who was killed in a gunfight with Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel in Malipadar forest on November 10, has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to conduct an impartial probe into the encounter. 

The brother of the deceased, Guru Kumar said, “Some ganja traders had asked my brother and eight others including three from Nabarangpur to carry the contraband from Chitrakonda and Nabarangpur.” Guru said on November 10, he came to know from media that two maoists were killed in the Malipadar encounter. “I reached Jeypore and identified my brother’s body. But we could not bring the body to the village on the day as the process was delayed by the police. We received Dhana’s body only on November 13,” he said. 

Guru said Dhana and another Jaya Kumar Nag were passing through Malipadar forest when they were chased by the police. “The police team seized the ganja from Dhana and Jaya and later killed them while they were trying to escape,” he said. Guru handed over a letter addressed to the chief minister urging him for an impartial probe into the encounter at Mathili block office on Monday, said Mathili BDO Hrushikesh Gond.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gunfigh Special Operations Group Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp