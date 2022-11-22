Deceased’s brother seeks probe into Maoist encounter deaths

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: The family of Dhana Kumar of Sargiguda village within Malkangiri police limits, who was killed in a gunfight with Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel in Malipadar forest on November 10, has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to conduct an impartial probe into the encounter. The brother of the deceased, Guru Kumar said, “Some ganja traders had asked my brother and eight others including three from Nabarangpur to carry the contraband from Chitrakonda and Nabarangpur.” Guru said on November 10, he came to know from media that two maoists were killed in the Malipadar encounter. “I reached Jeypore and identified my brother’s body. But we could not bring the body to the village on the day as the process was delayed by the police. We received Dhana’s body only on November 13,” he said. Guru said Dhana and another Jaya Kumar Nag were passing through Malipadar forest when they were chased by the police. “The police team seized the ganja from Dhana and Jaya and later killed them while they were trying to escape,” he said. Guru handed over a letter addressed to the chief minister urging him for an impartial probe into the encounter at Mathili block office on Monday, said Mathili BDO Hrushikesh Gond.