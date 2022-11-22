Home States Odisha

Gambling den busted, 30 arrested

Police have also seized cash of Rs 8,04,800, 31 mobile phones, four bikes and a plastic jar containing gambling tokens from the spot. 

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Online gambling has the privilege of giving you anonymity, speed of play and permanent availability, but this may lead to an increase in gambling practice.

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police arrested as many as 30 persons who allegedly indulged in gambling at Paga Sahi on Sunday night. The accused belongs to Puri, Khurda and Cuttack districts. 

Police have also seized cash of Rs 8,04,800, 31 mobile phones, four bikes and a plastic jar containing gambling tokens from the spot. 

According to police sources, a team of Jagatpur police with a special squad conducted the raid and busted the gambling den. One O Krishan Rao, a veteran gambler himself of the Malgodown area in the city used to organise gambling at the house that he had owned from a bank auction recently.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gambling Jagatpur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp