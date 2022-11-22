Gambling den busted, 30 arrested

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police arrested as many as 30 persons who allegedly indulged in gambling at Paga Sahi on Sunday night. The accused belongs to Puri, Khurda and Cuttack districts.

Police have also seized cash of Rs 8,04,800, 31 mobile phones, four bikes and a plastic jar containing gambling tokens from the spot.

According to police sources, a team of Jagatpur police with a special squad conducted the raid and busted the gambling den. One O Krishan Rao, a veteran gambler himself of the Malgodown area in the city used to organise gambling at the house that he had owned from a bank auction recently.

