Home States Odisha

New trouble for admin over NGT order ‘violations’

Anticipating the danger of flooding, the tribunal had made it clear in its order that no concretisation of any sort will be allowed in the entire 426 acres of land. 

Published: 22nd November 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Garbage strewn around the Baliyatra ground at Cuttack.

Garbage strewn around the Baliyatra ground at Cuttack. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amid allegations of irregularities in the conduct of Baliyatra this year, trouble seems to be mounting for the district administration and Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) over the violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders on the use of land for the fair.

Senior advocate Pradip Kumar Pattnaik, one of the petitioners, who moved the tribunal, has not only levelled the allegation but also is set to file a contempt case against the district and civic body with the NGT.

“The NGT, which has established the whole 426 acres of land reclaimed by the administration to be part of the floodplain zone, had allowed to hold Baliyatra in 34 acres of land with all due precautions for maintaining sanitation and hygiene on the floodplain of Mahanadi. But, the district administration and CMC violating the NGT order organised the fair on more than 150 acres of land while throwing sanitation and hygiene to the wind,” said Pattnaik. 

Even after four days since the fair ended, heaps of garbage comprising hazardous polythene and plastic waste can be found lying unattended in front of CMC’s pavilion set up at the Baliyatra ground, which can be termed as gross negligence on the part of the civic body, Pattnaik added.  Anticipating the danger of flooding, the tribunal had made it clear in its order that no concretisation of any sort will be allowed in the entire 426 acres of land. 

But violating the order, CMC has constructed concrete platforms around the 74 trees existing on the floodplain by spending lakhs towards making sitting arrangements for people, the district administration had set up the Cuttack-in-Cuttack pavilion on about 100 acres of land, alleged Pattnaik. Neither the district administration nor the civic body had obtained any permission from the competent authority for holding the fair beyond the permissible 34 acres, he added. 

“The administration which had changed the Kissam (status) of the floodplain for handing over it to IDCO is yet to revoke the same. I have filed a review petition in this connection,” said Pattnaik. Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani’s phone was not reachable, while efforts to elicit a response from CMC commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan proved futile.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuttack Municipal Corporation National Green Tribunal Baliyatra
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Student booked for recording girls in varsity toilets in Bengaluru 
Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Tushar Gandhi. (Photo | Tushar Gandhi Twitter)
Savarkar helped Nathuram Godse get gun to murder Bapu, alleges Tushar Gandhi 
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
I don't fear anyone, no one needs to fear me: Shashi Tharoor 
Sources claimed that the man, who was seen giving Jain a massage in the videos, was a prisoner named Rinku. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Satyendar Jain's 'Masseur' a prison inmate, not physiotherapist: Jail sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp