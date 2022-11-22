Residents call Jharbandh bandh, withdraw later

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Cashing in on their suffrage ahead of the Padampur by-election, the residents of Jharbandh block under the sub-division in Bargarh district, called for a bandh over several demands on Monday.

While the agitators had threatened to observe the bandh for an indefinite period, it was withdrawn in the afternoon at around 2 pm, after state health minister Naba Kishore Das and Bhatli MLA, Susanta Singh discussed with them and assured of taking necessary action.

The bandh was called by the Jharbandh village Gramya Committee and several organisations under the Jharbandh block including farmers' outfits, Nagarik committee, traders association, Marwadi Yuva Manch besides several social organisations and a few private bodies.

The demands raised by the agitators included the upgradation of the PHC in block to CHC, restoration of the veterinary hospital, renovation of classrooms in the Upper Primary and High School in Jharbandh block besides opening a Plus Two Science college, establishment of JMFC court, functioning of land registry office at Jharbandh Tehsil.

An agitator, Jaykumar Nigam said, “In absence of proper healthcare facilities, we have to rush to Bargarh, Nuapada, Burla and even Chhattisgarh. Likewise, several basic amenities elude our block. Also, we are forced to send our children to boarding schools in other districts. Our concerns have always remained unheard but since the election is around the corner, we believed the parties would now hear our cry and we launched the agitation.”

The agitation was withdrawn after health minister, Bhatli MLA and other BJD leaders assured that the demands will be considered after the elections. “But if we do not see any visible action after the election, we will intensify our protest,” Nigam added.

Speaking to TNIE, minister Naba Kishore Das said, “We are committed to address their demands. As far as the functioning of CHC is concerned, a government order has been passed and will be implemented. Currently, we are bound by the regulations of the election commission and cannot commit them anything. However, once the elections are over, they will be called to discuss over the issue and necessary steps will be taken in this direction.

Ancillary demands

Establishment of new grid for better power supply

Improvement of water supply and irrigation facilities

Restoration of ponds

Construction of pucca roads to every village of block

Bypass between Paikmal and Khariar Road via Jharbandh

Four-lane road between Jharbandh and Basna.

