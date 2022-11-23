10 volumes of Jnanavritt released

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the 10 volumes of Jnanavritt, a contemporary Odia encyclopedia written by eminent encyclopedist Deepak Kanungo and prepared by Binode Kanungo Centre for Excellence in Odia Language (Bhasa Kendra), was released in the city on Tuesday.

The encyclopedia was released by Dr Alok Kanungo, son of Binode Kanungo and convenor of the centre, writer-critic Adhyapak Biswaranjan and Gandhian Prahallad Kumar Singh. The encyclopedia covers more than 4,000 topics across the human knowledge spectrum including Covid-19. People can buy the encyclopedia at the Bhasa Kendra office in Bhubaneswar or call 9437314166 to purchase the set.

Dr Alok said efforts are being made to make the encyclopedia available online soon. Jnanamandal, which is the first encyclopedia in Odia language written by the legendary late Binode Kanungo and published in 1960, was updated and completed by his son Deepak in 2012.

The need for writing the 10-volume Jnanvritt was felt to include the latest topics and information from across the world.

