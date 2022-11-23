Home States Odisha

10 volumes of Jnanavritt released

The encyclopedia was released by Dr Alok Kanungo, son of Binode Kanungo and convenor of the centre, writer-critic Adhyapak Biswaranjan and Gandhian Prahallad Kumar Singh.

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All the 10 volumes of Jnanavritt, a contemporary Odia encyclopedia written by eminent encyclopedist Deepak Kanungo and prepared by Binode Kanungo Centre for Excellence in Odia Language (Bhasa Kendra), was released in the city on Tuesday.

The encyclopedia was released by Dr Alok Kanungo, son of Binode Kanungo and convenor of the centre, writer-critic Adhyapak Biswaranjan and Gandhian Prahallad Kumar Singh. The encyclopedia covers more than 4,000 topics across the human knowledge spectrum including Covid-19.  People can buy the encyclopedia at the Bhasa Kendra office in Bhubaneswar or call 9437314166 to purchase the set. 

Dr Alok said efforts are being made to make the encyclopedia available online soon. Jnanamandal, which is the first encyclopedia in Odia language written by the legendary late Binode Kanungo and published in 1960, was updated and completed by his son Deepak in 2012. 

The need for writing the 10-volume Jnanvritt was felt to include the latest topics and information from across the world.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp