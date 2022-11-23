Home States Odisha

Allegations unfounded, all processes clean, says OPSC

Addressing a media conference, Mohanty said as per the Orissa High Court directive, OPSC will publish the answer keys, cut-off marks and marks of all ASO aspirants once the final results are out.

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

students-exam-neet

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid allegations of irregularities in the assistant section officer (ASO) results, chairman of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) Satyajit Mohanty on Tuesday asserted the examination and recruitment process have been held with transparency.

Addressing a media conference, Mohanty said as per the Orissa High Court directive, OPSC will publish the answer keys, cut-off marks and marks of all ASO aspirants once the final results are out. “Merit is the only criteria in qualifying such examinations. The OPSC has been following it,” he said.

Claiming that the controversies surrounding the exam results are baseless, he said the commission while preparing the provisional list of candidates for document verification and skill test, followed the provision stipulated in the advertisement that the OPSC shall be competent to fix up the qualifying marks in any or all the subjects of the examination.

Mohanty explained that the test was carried out in three papers - general awareness; mental ability, reasoning and mathematics; and language with 400 marks each. After a written test, shortlisted candidates were allowed to appear for a computer application skill test which is qualifying in nature.  

A total of 1,104 candidates qualified in the written examination for ASO posts on August 27 this year of the 1,48,888 aspirants who had appeared for the test, which is approximately 1.5 times of the advertised 796 vacancies. “Each allegation was unfounded. A centre-wise distribution of shortlisted candidates showedcandidates from 415 centres out of 433 centres qualified with minimum cut-off marks,” Mohanty said. 

After results were out, some aspirants alleged irregularities. Accusations of posts being sold off for Rs 15 to Rs 20 lakh and absent examinees being shortlisted were also levelled. The aspirants petitioned the HC which on November 14 refused to entertain the pleas and asked OPSC to publish the results.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OPSC
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp