Bike theft during open defecation in Balangir

Santanu Nishi and Pradeep Bhoi, both from Bidighat village under Balangir block, had been to Balangir railway station to drop off a friend. 

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Defecating in the open is not only unhygienic, it’s fraught with risk too. Two friends learnt it the hard way as their motorcycle was stolen by thieves when the duo was answering the nature’s call under a bridge near Balangir railway station during evening hours of Monday.

Santanu Nishi and Pradeep Bhoi, both from Bidighat village under Balangir block, had been to Balangir railway station to drop off a friend. 

On their way back, they stopped to relieve themselves near the bridge. When they returned, to their surprise, their bike was found stolen. Later, they lodged a complaint with police in this connection. 

