BJD hits back, blames BJP for non-release of subsidy

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

BJD flag, Biju Janata Dal

Representational photo of Biju Janata Dal flag (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Tuesday announced that input subsidy of Rs 200 crore announced by the state government for the farmers will be released the day after the model code of conduct which is in force in Bargarh district for Padampur bypoll is lifted.

Targeting the BJP for its anti-farmer practices, BJD Rajya Sabha member Sasmit Patra alleged that when the state government wanted to give input subsidy to the farmers, they (the BJP) quietly called up the Election Commission to stop this under the ruse of model code of conduct and the ensuing bypoll. That is why the input subsidy could not be released, he said and announced that it will be done as soon as the bypoll is over.

Stating that the BJP has also acted against the interest of the kendu leaf workers, Patra said the Centre jeopardised their source of earning by increasing GST on kendu leaf from 5 pc to 18 pc. He said the Centre did not take any action even after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took up the issue and demanded withdrawal of the increased GST on kendu leaf. The BJD leader said the Centre finally agreed to release crop insurance to the farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima yojana after regular follow up by the CM.

