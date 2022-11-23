CMC puts lives in peril as Puja gates stand still

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The welcome gates that were set up near different mandaps during Puja time in the city continue to stand in tattered state not only as an eyesore but also posing great hindrance to traffic even after more than a month and half have passed by.

Thanks to the complete callousness and incompetence of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), several Puja committees that had erected the huge gates made of bamboo have not bothered to dismantle them. The gates besides causing civic inconvenience are also posing a potent threat to the people passing by for they may come down in the event of wind or due to the wearing out of the strings they have been attached with.

The CMC has neither put a deadline nor is carrying any enforcement activity towards their removal. The situation is evident at the busy College Square locality where three such structures are yet to be removed. One is located on Ranihat-College square road and another on College Square-Station Bazar road, the third structure between College square and Pilgrim road. Similar structure is also seen on the busy Mahanadi ring road near Mangalabag.

The bamboo gates set up for Durga Puja and Kali Puja are creating traffic snarls and often resulting in accidents. Moreover, where the gates have been removed, the holes dug up in roads to erect the structures are not yet filled up and posing threat to bikers and pedestrians.

“Though more than a month has lapsed, the structures congesting the roads are yet to be removed and it proves the gross laxity of CMC in carrying out enforcement activities to ensure the free flow of traffic on the busy roads,” said a local.

The civic body which is holding preparatory meetings for Durga Puja and Kali Puja are least concerned about taking stock of the post festival scenario in the city, alleged residents. There was no response from CMC officials or Commissioner Nikhil Pavan Kalyan on the issue.

