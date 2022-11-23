Gundicha temple repair to be over by Feb next year

By Express News Service

PURI: Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb along with members of technical and managing committees of Srimandir visited the Gundicha temple here on Tuesday to assess the extent of damage to the pillars and beam of the Natamandap.

After inspecting the structure, the Puri King said the damaged pillars and beam will be reinforced with stainless steel to secure the Natamandap. The repair work is expected to be completed by February next year. Last month, the technical committee of Srimandir had found cracks on the pillars and beam that take the load of the Natamandap.

The Gajapati also held a meeting with the technical committee members on the repair process. He said director of CSIR-CBRI Prof SK and former DG of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) DG Bhattacharyya, former chief engineer Bindheswar Patra and chief of the technical core committee NC Pal will conduct the repairs under the direction of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

The periphery development and beautification plan of Gundicha temple, which was prepared by Delhi-based company Lotus Studio, has been approved by the managing committee of SJTA. As per the plan, beautification work will be carried out in five acre of land around the temple. Lotus Studio is tasked with developing many heritage and historical sites across the country.

The Puri King further informed that Gundicha temple will be opened for devotees after the repair works are carried out. Except during Rath Yatra, the shrine has remained closed for devotees for the last three years due to the Covid-19 pandemic and security reasons.

Apart from the Natamandap, the Gundicha temple complex comprises a Vimana (tower structure containing the sanctum), Jagamohana (assembly hall) and Bhoga Mandap. Unlike the Sri Jagannath temple which is under the care of ASI, the Gundicha temple is looked after by the temple administration.



