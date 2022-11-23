Naveen launches projects worth Rs 25 crore in Malkangiri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday inaugurated six projects for tribal-dominated Malkangiri taken up at an investment of Rs 25 crore and said these will further accelerate socio-economic development in the district.

Launching the projects through video conference here, the chief minister said that Malkangiri district has always been special for him and its development gives him the greatest happiness. “I have full faith that Malkangiri will progress further. It will strengthen its position on the development map as a leading district in the state,” he said.

The projects launched include two hostels for scheduled tribe and scheduled caste children studying under ‘Anwesha’ programme. The hostels will accommodate 600 boys and 600 girls. Besides, Biju Patnaik Inter-state Bus Terminal was also inaugurated at Motu Tri Junction. It will facilitate transit to the district as well as Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

A bridge connecting Malkangari to Bonda area and Biju bridge over the Tamsa river at Balimela, a judo academy for sports development and a shelter for children were also inaugurated. Highly appreciating rapid development programmes being undertaken in Malkangiri, the CM said the people of the district are now connected with development.

Praising the people of the district for their cooperation in development which has always been encouraging, he said education and awareness has spread in the district and communication has improved. “It is good that you are taking advantage of various welfare schemes including the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana,” he said.

Naveen said, “The success of Malkangiri’s farmers, Mission Shakti women, students, youth, all have brought a new identity to the district.” Giving example of Karma Muduli, a girl from Bonda Ghati studying in the best government women’s university in Bhubaneswar, he said education brings opportunities.

The transformation has been possible because of education, he said and advised the students to create an identity for themselves through education. Chitrakonda MLA Puranchandra Baka and chairperson of the Malkangiri District Council Samari Tanglu addressed the function. Secretary to the chief minister (5T) VK Pandian conducted the programme.

