Odisha govt lying, must reveal input subsidy details of farmers: Dharmendra Pradhan

BHUBANESWAR: The hurriedly announced input subsidy for farmers by the state government ahead of the Padampur by-election without formally declaring the areas affected by drought in 2021 kharif season has come handy for the Opposition. In a scathing attack on the ruling BJD, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the state government has been lying to the people of Padampur Assembly constituency in Bargarh district to get their support in the bypoll. “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, it will never become truth. You cannot fool people all the time as they have come to realise the truth and now know the real character of this government which is in power for over 22 years,” Pradhan told mediapersons here. The Union minister sought to know from the state government about the date of receipt of the crop assessment reports from Bargarh district collector and the date of declaration of drought. “I specially wanted to know from the government that how many farmers of the three blocks coming under Padampur Assembly segment have been identified as drought hit and the quantum of their crop loss. Will the government name a single farmer who received input subsidy,” he asked. Pradhan said the farmers who sustained crop loss in kharif season last year were deprived of crop insurance claims under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana due to the inefficiency of the government which got exposed after affected farmers hit the streets. The state government is now trying to shift the blame to the Centre to cover up its failure.