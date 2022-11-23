Three buildings at Mahima Gadi razed, section 144 imposed

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Three buildings belonging to Kaupunidhari sect of Mahima Gadi were razed on Tuesday by Dhenkanal district administration in the presence of heavy police personnel and magistrate. The buildings were demolished as per a court order.

Sources said, there are two sects in Joranda-based Mahima Gadi named Bakuladhari and Kaupunidhari. Both sects have a history of legal battle between themselves since 1942 regarding puja being conducted in the buildings located at Mohulamula at third-bedha of Mahima Gadi.

On Tuesday, as demolition works began, protests by the sect members erupted. Despite presence of senior administrative officials and police officers along with five platoons of police, prohibitory orders under section 144 had to be promulgated in entire Mahima Gadi area to maintain law and order situation.

According to SDPO Suryamani Pradhan, almost all the buildings of the Mahima Gadi except some situated at Mohaulamula are controlled by Bakuladhari sect. As the Kaupunidhari sect was performing puja at Mohulamula it was opposed by Bakuladhari who claimed that the area belongs to them.

There were court cases right from lower courts to the Supreme Court on the ownership of the land. Finally the Bakuladhari sect won the legal battle paving way for the demolition of the building belonging to Kaupunidhari. Dhenkanal collector Saroj Kumar Sethi said demolition was carried out under court orders. “Strict vigil is being maintained in the area to maintain law and order,” he said.



