Home States Odisha

Three buildings at Mahima Gadi razed, section 144 imposed

Sources said, there are two sects in Joranda-based Mahima Gadi named Bakuladhari and Kaupunidhari.

Published: 23rd November 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Buildings being razed at Mahima Gadi in Joranda on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Three buildings belonging to Kaupunidhari sect of Mahima Gadi were razed on Tuesday by Dhenkanal district administration in the presence of heavy police personnel and magistrate. The buildings were demolished as per a court order.

Sources said, there are two sects in Joranda-based Mahima Gadi named Bakuladhari and Kaupunidhari.  Both sects have a history of legal battle between themselves since 1942 regarding puja being conducted in the buildings located at Mohulamula at third-bedha of Mahima Gadi.

On Tuesday, as demolition works began, protests by the sect members erupted. Despite presence of senior administrative officials and police officers along with five platoons of police, prohibitory orders under section 144 had to be promulgated in entire Mahima Gadi area to maintain law and order situation.

According to SDPO Suryamani Pradhan, almost all the buildings of the Mahima Gadi except some situated at Mohaulamula  are controlled by Bakuladhari sect. As the Kaupunidhari sect was performing puja at Mohulamula it was opposed by Bakuladhari who claimed that the area belongs to them.

There were court cases right from lower courts to the Supreme Court on the ownership of the land. Finally the Bakuladhari sect won the legal battle paving way for the demolition of the building belonging to Kaupunidhari. Dhenkanal collector Saroj Kumar Sethi said demolition was carried out under court orders. “Strict vigil is being maintained in the area to maintain law and order,” he said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
section 144 Mahima Gadi
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp