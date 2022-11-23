Home States Odisha

Workshop on Osteotomy held at Padmini Care

The objective of the symposium was to avoid a knee replacement, which is a critical and expensive procedure.

Published: 23rd November 2022

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A national-level symposium and saw bone workshop on ‘High Tibial Osteotomy’ was held at Padmini Care Hospital in Tangi.Eminent orthopaedic, trauma surgeons and delegates from different medical colleges, hospitals, and research centres across the country participated in the one-day programme and shared their views and experience with practical teaching on advanced operating methods.

The objective of the symposium was to avoid a knee replacement, which is a critical and expensive procedure. There were different sessions including clinical evaluation, online discussions, deformity analysis operation planning, radiological examination, patient counselling, literature review and other surgical techniques in the event were organised by Oscar in association with Odisha Orthopaedic Association and supported by Padmini Care Hospital.

In the inaugural session, founder chairman of DRIEMS Group of Institutions, Dr. Pramod Chandra Rath said such type of healthcare symposium would be more useful for young doctors, patients and medical practitioners.

