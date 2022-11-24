Home States Odisha

Archana Nag case major issue for Congress: Narasingha Mishra

Besides, neglect of farmers by the state government and Centre will also be raised by the Congress during the session.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Narasingha Mishra (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Archana Nag sex and extortion scandal will be a major issue for the Congress during the winter session of the Assembly beginning from Thursday. The issue was discussed at the meeting of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) presided over by CLP leader Narasingha Mishra. Mishra told media persons as several ruling BJD leaders are allegedly involved in the scandal, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik should make a statement in this regard in the house. Lack of any reaction from the chief minister on the scandal has raised questions on whether efforts are on to suppress the matter, he said, adding this is not unlikely because of the tacit understanding between the BJD and BJP.

Besides, neglect of farmers by the state government and Centre will also be raised by the Congress during the session. Mishra targeted the state government and said input subsidy is yet to be released to farmers despite announcement made in this regard by the chief minister. Deterioration in law and order situation, growing unemployment and price rise will be other major issues, Mishra said.

