BSE staff arrested for forging OSSTET certificate

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Wednesday arrested a staff of Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Odisha for deceiving a man by providing him a forged Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) certificate. The accused is Bhramarbar Naik (45) of Kantolo within Athagarh police limits. DCP Pinak Mishra said as per an FIR filed by BSE secretary Sumita Sarkar, Bhramarbar had cheated one Debasis Naik of Baruan within Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district by providing him a forged OSSTET certificate. The fake certificate had BSE secretary’s seal and signature.

CUTTACK: Mangalabag police on Wednesday arrested a staff of Board of Secondary Education(BSE), Odisha for deceiving a man by providing him a forged Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) certificate. The accused is Bhramarbar Naik (45) of Kantolo within Athagarh police limits. DCP Pinak Mishra said as per an FIR filed by BSE secretary Sumita Sarkar, Bhramarbar had cheated one Debasis Naik of Baruan within Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district by providing him a forged OSSTET certificate. The fake certificate had BSE secretary’s seal and signature.