Dharmendra Pradhan rues temple demolition

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday expressed his anguish over the demolition of two temples in the Mahima dharma shrine at Joranda in Dhenkanal district.

“It was extremely painful for me to see the demolition of the 95 years old temple. The state government should have opened a dialogue with the Mahima sadhus for their relocation to a suitable place of their choice after the court order for demolition,” Pradhan said in a tweet.

Pradhan who had a talk with Dhenkanal district collector over the incident said the administration should have found an amicable resolution of the dispute by bringing the two warring factions to the negotiating table. The incident has hurt the sentiment of people across the country who follow Mahima dharma.

