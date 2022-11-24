House surgeon held for assault on female student

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police on Wednesday arrested a house surgeon of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on the charge of assaulting a final year MBBS female student.

The accused was identified as Dr Supan Padhy. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said the accused doctor had physically assaulted the 22-year-old victim on monday evening. Padhy had also bit the student’s hand and cheek.

The victim lodged a complaint in this regard on Tuesday basing on which police registered a case and sent her for medical examination. After investigation, the accused was arrested and produced in court.

On the other hand, MCH authorities said they were not aware of the incident as it was not reported to them. Dean Prof AK Mishra said it is an issue between two doctors and the incident took place outside the campus. Sources said Padhy and the victim were in a love relationship. They broke up recently.

