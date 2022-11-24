Home States Odisha

House surgeon held for assault on female student

Baidyanathpur police on Wednesday arrested a house surgeon of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on the charge of assaulting a final year MBBS female student.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Sexual assault, Rape

Image used for representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Baidyanathpur police on Wednesday arrested a house surgeon of MKCG Medical College and Hospital (MCH) on the charge of assaulting a final year MBBS female student.

The accused was identified as Dr Supan Padhy. Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M said the accused doctor had physically assaulted the 22-year-old victim on monday evening. Padhy had also bit the student’s hand and cheek.

The victim lodged a complaint in this regard on Tuesday basing on which police registered a case and sent her for medical examination. After investigation, the accused was arrested and produced in court.

On the other hand, MCH authorities said they were not aware of the incident as it was not reported to them. Dean Prof AK Mishra said it is an issue between two doctors and the incident took place outside the campus. Sources said Padhy and the victim were in a love relationship. They broke up recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp