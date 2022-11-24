‘Ideate’ focuses on post-Covid education scenario in India

Home States Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: “Blended pedagogy is not only about curriculum-based experiential learning but also about blending parents and students into the education landscape,” said Dr Rukmini Banerji, CEO of Pratham Education Foundation.

Speaking at a deliberation on ‘Paradigm shift in education landscape - Blended Pedagogy’ at the 11th edition of Ideate, she said during the pandemic, her team worked not only to teach all but also to reach all. Organised by Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation in collaboration with FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence,  Ideate saw discussions on India’s education landscape in the post pandemic scenario. 

Among others, director of SRF Foundation Y Suresh Reddy, Lead-Early Childhood Care and Development, HCL Foundation Neelima Chopra, founder of Leadership for Equity Madhukar Banuri, former director of NCERT Hrushikesh Senapaty and  CEO of Bansidhar and Ila Panda Foundation Shaifalika Panda also spoke.

