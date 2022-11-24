Maoist dump unearthed

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Security personnel unearthed a Maoist dump and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Dhakadpadar village along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border within Jodamba police limits in Swabhiman Anchal here on Tuesday.

Police said the dump belonged to the Maoist cadres of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). It is suspected that the arms and ammunition recovered from the dump were intended to target civilians and security forces.

The seized Maoist items included one SBML gun, a rifle mount telescope, country-made pistol, 11 IEDs of different weights, a claymore IED, four codex wires, three grenades, six detonators, uniforms, injection, medicines and other incriminating materials.

In a release, police said an intensive search and area domination operation was carried out in the bordering areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh following which the Maoist dump was unearthed. Further combing operations are underway in the area.

MALKANGIRI: Security personnel unearthed a Maoist dump and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Dhakadpadar village along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border within Jodamba police limits in Swabhiman Anchal here on Tuesday. Police said the dump belonged to the Maoist cadres of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). It is suspected that the arms and ammunition recovered from the dump were intended to target civilians and security forces. The seized Maoist items included one SBML gun, a rifle mount telescope, country-made pistol, 11 IEDs of different weights, a claymore IED, four codex wires, three grenades, six detonators, uniforms, injection, medicines and other incriminating materials. In a release, police said an intensive search and area domination operation was carried out in the bordering areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh following which the Maoist dump was unearthed. Further combing operations are underway in the area.