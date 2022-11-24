Home States Odisha

Maoist dump unearthed

Police said the dump belonged to the Maoist cadres of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC).

Published: 24th November 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

maoist, naxal

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI:  Security personnel unearthed a Maoist dump and seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from Dhakadpadar village along the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border within Jodamba police limits in Swabhiman Anchal here on Tuesday.

Police said the dump belonged to the Maoist cadres of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC). It is suspected that the arms and ammunition recovered from the dump were intended to target civilians and security forces. 

The seized Maoist items included one SBML gun, a rifle mount telescope, country-made pistol, 11 IEDs of different weights, a claymore IED, four codex wires, three grenades, six detonators, uniforms, injection, medicines and other incriminating materials.

In a release, police said an intensive search and area domination operation was carried out in the bordering areas of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh following which the Maoist dump was unearthed. Further combing operations are underway in the area.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
In the latest purported footage from Tihar jail, Jain is seen having food including fruits and dry fruits. (Video screengrab | ANI Twitter)
Day after 'no proper food' claim, new video shows Satyendar Jain enjoying meal in Tihar jail
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Burhanpur. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters MP; Rahul says their campaign is against hatred, violence in society 
Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Dhanraj Nathwani
Mukesh Ambani to pass on RIL baton to Anant, Dhanraj
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra BJP defends Guv over Shivaji remark, says Oppn politicising issue

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp