Naveen’s special package to benefit 8 lakh kendu leaf workers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a special package for the kendu leaf pluckers and other employees. The package will benefit around eight lakh leaf pluckers, binders and other employees associated with the trade.

The chief minister announced the package after three rounds of discussion in the last week over various problems faced by the kendu leaf pluckers. As per the package, Rs 1,000 will be given to each plucker and Rs 1,500 to each seasonal staff and binder in the first phase.

Besides, the CM announced that all kendu leaf pluckers and employees will be included in the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). Stipends will be provided to the children of kendu leaf pluckers and other employees. Meritorious students will also be awarded at the district level.

Gratuity payment for circle and binding checkers will be increased from seven days to 15 days. All pluckers will be issued identity cards. Stating that the government has always been working for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other employees, the chief minister said Odisha is the first state in the country to give bonus to kendu leaf pluckers. “This policy has become a model for other states,” he said.

The CM demanded that the Centre should withdraw 18 per cent GST imposed on kendu leaf business as the pluckers and other people engaged in it are poor people. He said that the GST imposed on kendu leaf is on the higher side and has affected the people who are depending on the business for their livelihood.

“I had earlier requested the Central government to remove GST from kendu leaf business and I am again raising my demand to completely abolish GST system,” he said.

