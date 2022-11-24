Home States Odisha

Padampur bypoll: BJP’s Pradip Purohit ‘cries’ attack, BJD calls it drama

A visibly shaken Purohit broke down while narrating the alleged incident at a media conference.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Pradip Purohit

By Express News Service

PADAMPUR: Amidst hectic campaigning for Padampur bypoll, BJP candidate Pradip Purohit on Wednesday alleged that BJD workers attacked him during a public meeting. The incident reportedly took place at Patharei village in Paikmal block when Purohit was addressing the meeting. The BJD ‘goons’ stormed the meeting venue, broke the tent erected for the occasion, snatched away the microphone and beat up BJP workers, he said.

A visibly shaken Purohit broke down while narrating the alleged incident at a media conference. He claimed that at least 10 persons were involved in the attack on him and his party workers. “The miscreants beat up BJP workers present at the meeting and also attempted to attack me. However, the villagers saved me,” he said.

Alleging that several BJP workers were injured in the attack, Purohit urged the BJD not to indulge in violence. “Everyone has a right to support a political party of his or her choice. The ruling party should refrain from targeting its opponents and ensure free and fair poll,”  he said.

Purohit also alleged that a local office-bearer of BJP was attacked at Jajagada village in Paikmal. The miscreants damaged his house. “Though an FIR was lodged in this regard, Paikmal police did not act. A powerful minister who is in election charge of BJD in Paikmal engineered the attack.” 

He accused the local police of working for BJD. “Police should not act as a tool in the hands of the ruling party but must function in an impartial manner.” Purohit targeted BJD’s Naba Kishore Das, Sushant Singh and Rajendra Dholakia, who are in charge of the bypoll, saying these leaders are creating an atmosphere of fear.

However, the BJD rejected the charges. “Purohit’s allegation seems to be a drama to gain sympathy of people as he is apprehensive of his defeat in the bypoll,” said BJD’s Bargarh MLA Debesh Acharya.

