Residents of Sandhakuda stage protest

PARADIP: Residents of Sandhakuda slum staged a dharna in front of the entry gates of Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) plant demanding fulfilment of their various demands on Wednesday.

Sources said NRL had acquired around 200 acre land from Paradip Port Authority for setting up its crude oil import terminal in Paradip. The foundation of the terminal was laid last week following which dredging work started.

However, locals staged protest alleging that the project will pose waterlogging problems for Sandhakuda slum. Akshya Mall, a local, said slum dwellers had earlier submitted a memorandum to ADM, Paradip regarding their demands including a proper drainage system.

The protest affected dredging and sand filling activities for the project. The agitation was called off after Jatadhari Marine IIC Debendra Kumar Mohapatra assured the slum dwellers that their issues will be taken up for hearing in a meeting on December 5.

