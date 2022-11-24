Home States Odisha

Sambalpur shut over state tag for western Odisha, HC bench

Agitators also demand inclusion of Sambalpuri language in eighth schedule of the Constitution; observe dawn-to-dusk bandh

A street in Sambalpur town wears a deserted look during the bandh on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Life was thrown out of gear in Sambalpur due to a bandh called over the demand of statehood for western Odisha and establishment of High Court bench in the district on Wednesday. 

During the dawn-to-dusk bandh, called by Sambalpur Nagarik Kriyanusthan Committee, all government and private offices along with court, banks, financial institutions and business establishments remained closed. As agitators staged picketing across the town, vehicular traffic was also affected. However, educational institutions were kept out of the purview of the bandh.

A member of the committee, Deepak Panda said the demand of the people of western Odisha for establishment of a High Court bench in Sambalpur is over 50 years old. However, it remains unfulfilled. The state government is negligent to the request of submitting a comprehensive proposal regarding the establishment of a High Court bench in Sambalpur. “The dilly-dallying attitude of the state government has been making people realise that only a separate statehood for western Odisha can resolve development issues in the region,” he said. 

Panda said the demand for separate statehood for western Odisha has now become a movement. It is not the demand of a particular organisation but lakhs of people of the region who are willing to fight for it. “Our agitation over the separate state demand will grow stronger and intensify in the days to come,” he warned. 

Apart from statehood and High Court bench, the agitators also demanded inclusion of Sambalpuri language in the eighth schedule of the Constitution. This apart, they demanded to stop installation of water meters and smart pre-paid electric meters in Sambalpur. The agitators alleged that Sambalpur is being used as a testing tool for such experiments and warned if the government wishes to install the meters, it should start in other districts.  

Co-convener of the committee, Saroj Dash informed that over 50 social organisations of Sambalpur, including the Sambalpur District Bar Association, Koshal Byabasayi Sangha, Paschim Odisha Krishak Sangathan Surakhya Samiti and other organizations extended  support to the bandh. 

