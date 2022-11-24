Special police team to curb ragging

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: In wake of the recent ragging incidents in two government colleges in the city, Berhampur police is contemplating to form a special team to curb the menace on campuses. This was informed by Berhampur SP Sarvana Vivek M at a meeting between police and principals of various colleges on Wednesday. The meet was held to chalk out measures to curb ragging in educational institutions.

The SP said to end the menace, the special police team would visit colleges and interact with students. It was also decided that every college would have an anti-ragging committee as per the guidelines of the Supreme Court. While the committee will meet at regular intervals, contact numbers of its members will be provided to junior students.

The SP exhorted principals and members of anti-ragging committees to take timely action against the offenders. The anti-ragging committee will investigate any complaint of ragging immediately. If the allegation is found to be true, appropriate punishment will be meted out to the accused student after a thorough investigation.

If any criminal act is established during investigation, the principal of the college should immediately report it to the local police station for further action. Principals of 29 colleges and members of anti-ragging committees participated in the meet which was held at the SP office.

