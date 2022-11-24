Home States Odisha

Villagers cut through hill in Koraput to build road

The road constructed by the villagers will reduce the distance by a good 20 km, said Lachna Purasethi, a villager.

Published: 24th November 2022 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By PTI

KORAPUT: The poor tribal residents of Ghantraguda in Koraput may not have heard of the 'Mountain Man' Dashrath Manjhi, but like him took up the work of constructing a road cutting through the hills on their own to address their connectivity problems.

The villagers - men and women cut through a hill and cleared shrubs and have constructed a 6 km long kuchha road connecting Ghantraguda with Puki Chhack in the district.

Ghantraguda is located about 35 km from Koraput town in southern Odisha and the diversion due to the lack of road made the villagers travel 52 km to reach it.

They were forced to take a detour to reach the headquarter town for various works and often faced problems.

The road constructed by the villagers will reduce the distance by a good 20 km, said Lachna Purasethi, a villager.

The requests to the authorities concerned for a shorter road had not helped matters.

"We appealed to the authorities for the road many times, but to no avail. Therefore, we decided to construct the road on our own," said Lochan Bisoi, a villager.

Armed with farm tools like the hoe, sickle, machete and the spade started, the poor tribal villagers began carving out the hill, he said.

"In the absence of direct roads we face much difficulty in reaching Koraput town, specially in the nights and more so during the rainy season. Shifting patients to the hospital at Koraput becomes a nightmare and only God knows how we manage it," he said.

The villagers said a metal road was constructed by the administration about 15 years back but there is no sign of it now due to lack of maintenance.

The road constructed by them will help around 4000 residents of at least nine villages, apart from Ghantraguda, on completion, they claimed.

"The village has been included in the rural connectivity programme and a pucca road will be constructed soon," said Damburudhar Mallick, the block development officer of Dasmantpur, under which Ghantraguda falls.

Dashrath Manjhi was an agricultural labourer of Gehlaur village, near Gaya in Bihar.

In 1959 his wife died reportedly due to injury after she fell from a mountain and he could not take her to the hospital in the town, 90 km away in time because of lack of roads.

A distraught but determined Manjhi later began to carve a path 110 m long (360 ft), 9.1 m (30 ft) wide and 7.7 m (25 ft) deep through a ridge of hills using only a hammer and a chisel.

After 22 years of work, Dashrath shortened travel between the Atri and Wazirganj blocks of Gaya district from 55 km to 15 km.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghantraguda Koraput Puki Chhack Odisha
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp