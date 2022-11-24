Will Xavier Institute of Management campus at Rourkela turn a reality?

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Rourkela Steel Plant evincing interest in establishing the second campus of Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) here has raised hopes of students in the periphery. In 2015, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced to set up a second campus of XIM at Rourkela following which discussions were held among RSP management, senior government officials and the institute authorities.

Subsequently, on July 22, 2015 the RSP in a letter to the principal secretary of Higher Education Department (HED) had agreed to provide 30 acre land under Rourkela Town Unit -5 for the project. RSP had suggested the land could be given on sub-lease basis, but it would be prudent if the government alienated the land to avoid the cumbersome sub-lease process.

The plant had also sought clarifications whether its representative would be included in the proposed XIM, Rourkela Board. This apart, it had asked if 25 per cent of seats in the institute would be reserved for wards of SAIL employees and the funding of `120 crore be over a period of four to five years or in one go.

Reliable sources said the other parties including XIM management and state government reportedly did not agree to reserve seats for SAIL and it kept mum on extending funds for the project due to financial crunch.

Former general secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India Bimal Bisi on Tuesday sent a mail to the chief minister’s office with copies marked to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram to revive the proposal.

A year back, RSP had sent another letter to the government through the office of Rourkela ADM, claimed Bisi. However, Rourkela ADM Subhankar Mohapatra said he is unaware of any such letter from RSP.



ROURKELA: Rourkela Steel Plant evincing interest in establishing the second campus of Xavier Institute of Management (XIM) here has raised hopes of students in the periphery. In 2015, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced to set up a second campus of XIM at Rourkela following which discussions were held among RSP management, senior government officials and the institute authorities. Subsequently, on July 22, 2015 the RSP in a letter to the principal secretary of Higher Education Department (HED) had agreed to provide 30 acre land under Rourkela Town Unit -5 for the project. RSP had suggested the land could be given on sub-lease basis, but it would be prudent if the government alienated the land to avoid the cumbersome sub-lease process. The plant had also sought clarifications whether its representative would be included in the proposed XIM, Rourkela Board. This apart, it had asked if 25 per cent of seats in the institute would be reserved for wards of SAIL employees and the funding of `120 crore be over a period of four to five years or in one go. Reliable sources said the other parties including XIM management and state government reportedly did not agree to reserve seats for SAIL and it kept mum on extending funds for the project due to financial crunch. Former general secretary of Steel Executives’ Federation of India Bimal Bisi on Tuesday sent a mail to the chief minister’s office with copies marked to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Sundargarh MP Jual Oram to revive the proposal. A year back, RSP had sent another letter to the government through the office of Rourkela ADM, claimed Bisi. However, Rourkela ADM Subhankar Mohapatra said he is unaware of any such letter from RSP.