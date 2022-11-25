Auto sector potential deliberated 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha is a promising market with enormous growth potential for the automobile sector and its business. The recently released model dealer agreement will help improve the contractual relationship between manufacturers and dealers and business environment, said president of Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) Manish Raj Singhania here on Wednesday. Speaking at the Odisha leadership meet here, he said the auto retail industry is a critical component of the auto sales ecosystem. The state members have been working in tandem with the national leadership to address on-the-ground challenges and promote a sustainable business development model in the state, he added. Automobile dealers from across the state discussed their concerns, business challenges and upcoming opportunities. State chairperson of FADA Pradeep Agarwal said the state has around 1,100 dealership outlets with two lakh direct employees. “We have already collected Rs 1,400 crore of road tax and Rs 5,400 crore of GST collection in this fiscal from sale of automobiles in the state,” he added.