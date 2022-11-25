Home States Odisha

Cuttack: Baliyatra over, parking lots continue to operate

Though the fair ended a week back, parking lots are still being operated by a local puja committee on the sand filled floodplain of Mahanadi river near Mangalabag. 

CUTTACK: Baliyatra may have come to an end but controversies surrounding Odisha’s biggest fair refuse to cease. The Cuttack Municipal Corporation is in the eye of storm over two parking lots erected by it for the fair. Though the fair ended a week back, parking lots are still being operated by a local puja committee on the sand filled floodplain of Mahanadi river near Mangalabag. 

Senior lawyer Pradip Pattnaik said setting up of parking lots on Mahanadi flood plain is illegal. “The NGT ordered development of two-third of the entire reclaimed 426 acre land as a dense forest and the remaining one third as parks/playgrounds without any permanent or temporary constructions and without allowing any commercial activities. It is illegal on the part of CMC to set up parking lots on the land,” he said. 

Asked, CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan said the two parking lots on the banks of the river were leased out before the fair till March 31.However, puja committees of the city are not willing to buy the commissioner’s explanation. Generally the civic body identifies suitable places before auctioning temporary parking lots for Baliyatra. The operation of the temporary parking lots ends as soon as the festival ends.

“Had the civic body issued a notice for the two designated parking lots before auctioning them along with other temporary lots for Baliyatra, our puja committee would have participated in the bid and taken the two on lease by paying more than what was paid by Mangalabag puja committee,” said president of Jobra Durga Puja Committee Pramod Jena.

