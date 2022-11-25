Home States Odisha

Cuttack: BJP corporator goes into mosquito net in protest

Says failure on the part of CMC to initiate steps has led to this situation in Cuttack

Published: 25th November 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A BJP corporator took ‘cover in a mosquito net before the Cuttack Municipal Corporation to protest the civic body’s ‘inability’ to address the sting menace in the city on Thursday.Gagan Ojha, corporator of ward no 26 staged the protest along with some of his supporters inside the mosquito net in front of the civic body’s office here. His supporters shouted slogans holding placards and burning mosquito coils.  

Ojha alleged that negligence of CMC in initiating proper and adequate measures to check the growth of mosquitoes has aggravated the menace in Kathagada Sahi, Kumbhar Sahi, Jhola Sahi, Nima Sahi, Harijan Sahi, Seminary Chowk, Bhagatpur, Gopaljiew Lane, Choudhury Bazaar of ward no 26. “The mosquito menace is not confined to ward no 26 but has spread across the city. The situation has worsened to such extent that one cannot sit inside his/her house even in the afternoon without using mosquito repellent coil or liquid,” said Ojha. 

There was no stock of larvicide oil with CMC as a result of which mosquito density suddenly jumped in the city. CMC which purchased the oil 8-10 days back distributed 5 litre to each ward, he said.“It is a matter of regret that the sanitary workers engaged for spraying the oil in the wards are on strike for last one week, Ojha said adding, he has submitted a memorandum to CMC commissioner Nikhil Pawan Kalyan seeking steps to contain the menace. 

